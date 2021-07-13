World’s Deepest Dive Pool Opens In Dubai

Dubai has opened the world’s deepest dive pool, which has a depth of 196 feet, holds enough water to fill six Olympic-sized swimming pools, and features an “ abandoned” sunken city for divers to explore. What do you think?

“I just know I’m gonna drop my phone in that thing.” Benny McDaniel, Rock Blaster

“The cool stuff on the bottom is so worth the dead migrant workers floating on the surface.” Tom Wilkerson, Special Helper