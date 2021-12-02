Scientists who created xenobots, the world’s first living robots assembled from heart and skin stem cells belonging to the African clawed frog, say the life forms are now “the first-ever, self-replicating living robots.” What do you think?

“God mus t be rolling in his grave.” Celeste DiPenta, Retired Consigliere

“Yeah, I made a big deal out of my first kid too.” Lou Terrones, Freelance Mascot