An iceberg bigger than the state of Rhode Island has broken off the Ronne ice shelf in a natural event called calving unattributed to climate change, making the iceberg the largest in the world. What do you think?

“If scientists move fast, they can probably still reattach it.” Ray Newkirk, Freelance Flasher

“Should we nuke it?” Meg Galarza, Audition Tape Director