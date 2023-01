We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A pair of white, heavy-duty miner’s pants pulled from a 1857 shipwreck, which auction officials described as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world, have sold at auction for $114,000. What do you think?

“I hope they tried t hem on first .” Victor Russo, Platform Leveler

“Once you find a style of pants that fit, you’ll pay any price for them.” Esther Ryles, Systems Analyst