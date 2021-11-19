Despite a concerted push by climate activists to phase out fossil fuels, many Americans—especially elected officials—remain hesitant. Here are the worst arguments people make against switching to renewable energy.
We’d essentially be abandoning the most reliable sources of poisoning the environment and would have to start over from scratch.
Look at him. He’s really bummed out about this. What if we held off switching over to renewable energy for a little while longer, just until he’s feeling better?
We worry about Saudi dominance over oil, but the sun will literally have 100% control over solar and could manipulate the supply at will.
When people see smokestacks belching filth into the air, they know factories are at work manufacturing the American Dream. Don’t take that away from them.
Wait until you hear about how much wind there is.
If oil spills don’t periodically kill off otter populations, we’ll be waist-deep in those little guys.
Are you serious? This has been on the calendar for weeks.
To be perfectly honest, we never should have built an industry around canary burials in the first place.
Whatever they’re paying you, we’ll double it.
People would much rather walk around in their pinstripe nightgown and matching hat with a lit candlestick instead of switching to solar. Sorry.
Just because you set up a massive apparatus to pump the oil from underneath your driveway doesn’t mean renewables are bad in general.
Many a Sunday morning has been ruined by the incessant squawking of the bird. Whatever the death toll of wind power, it should be a lot higher.
Come on, it was clearly a pilot error.
No one wants this dirty hippie to feel vindicated, but when you’re right, you’re right.
Okay, but then what are you gonna do after the ammunition, waste, and toxins run out?
With the rise of this argument, it’s become increasingly apparent that large parts of the population are drinking gasoline.
Without the ever-changing prices of global commodities, political science majors around the world would be falling asleep in lecture halls as we approach world peace.
A largely specious argument as this has only been documented occurring a few dozens times.
