Worst Pandemics In Global History

The spread of Covid-19, or the coronavirus, has reached every continent except Antarctica, with a death toll surpassing 3,000, and the World Health Organization announced that countries should prepare for a global pandemic. The Onion takes a look at the worst disease pandemics in world history

Plague Of Justinian (541-542):

The deadly virus devastated Mediterranean port cities, dealing a fatal blow to the lucrative bacterium trade.



The Black Death (1346-1353):

Bubonic plague killed between 75 million and 200 million people due to rats stubbornly refusing to vaccinate their children.



Third Cholera Pandemic (1846-1860):

The deadliest of the famous cholera outbreaks, the third cholera pandemic is a reminder to not let your guard down just because most of your loved ones already died in the first two rounds of a disease.



Flu Pandemic (1889-1890):

The last widespread devastation wrought by God’s wrath before researchers finally discovered the cure in 1894.



Sixth Cholera Pandemic (1899-1923):

Derivative and uninspired.



Flu Pandemic (1968):

Killed 1 million people and left millions more victims with chest congestion and a sore throat.



Despite its large death toll and continued devastation, advancements in treatment have allowed many of those infected to lead equally meaningless lives as those without the virus.



Swine Flu (2009-2010):

Thankfully, pigs have mostly recovered from this massive PR disaster that claimed around 250,000 lives.

