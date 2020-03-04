Worst Pandemics In Global History

The spread of Covid-19, or the coronavirus, has reached every continent except Antarctica, with a death toll surpassing 3,000, and the World Health Organization announced that countries should prepare for a global pandemic. The Onion takes a look at the worst disease pandemics in world history
Plague Of Justinian (541-542):
The deadly virus devastated Mediterranean port cities, dealing a fatal blow to the lucrative bacterium trade.
The Black Death (1346-1353):
Bubonic plague killed between 75 million and 200 million people due to rats stubbornly refusing to vaccinate their children.
Third Cholera Pandemic (1846-1860):
The deadliest of the famous cholera outbreaks, the third cholera pandemic is a reminder to not let your guard down just because most of your loved ones already died in the first two rounds of a disease.
Flu Pandemic (1889-1890):
The last widespread devastation wrought by God’s wrath before researchers finally discovered the cure in 1894.
Sixth Cholera Pandemic (1899-1923):
Derivative and uninspired.
Flu Pandemic (1968):
Killed 1 million people and left millions more victims with chest congestion and a sore throat.
HIV/AIDS (1981-Present):
Despite its large death toll and continued devastation, advancements in treatment have allowed many of those infected to lead equally meaningless lives as those without the virus.
Swine Flu (2009-2010):
Thankfully, pigs have mostly recovered from this massive PR disaster that claimed around 250,000 lives.