Social media can be both a tool for good and a tool for evil, depending on how you decide to use it. When posting about an international conflict and the resulting fallout, here are the worst mistakes you can make.
Tweeting “Follow @LockheedMartin”
Tweeting “Follow @LockheedMartin”
While it’s a great time to be promoting your defense contractor business, this boring tweet will do little to amplify engagement.
Calling For Peace
Calling For Peace
Your cloying post is only going to make combatants on both sides want to extend the war just to annoy you.
Sharing Detailed Strategies About Where And When Your Forces Plan To Attack Next
Sharing Detailed Strategies About Where And When Your Forces Plan To Attack Next
It is generally better to discuss these strategies with your top generals in private rather than posting about them on Instagram.
Launching A Missile
Launching A Missile
Make sure no explosive projectiles are fired from your post, as it will likely cost lives and intensify the conflict.
Repeatedly Misspelling It “Wra”
Repeatedly Misspelling It “Wra”
At a certain point, no one will take your analysis seriously.
Sharing A Picture Of You Working Out
Sharing A Picture Of You Working Out
This one is actually a mistake no matter what you’re posting about.
Calling The T-84 Tank “Zaddy”
Calling The T-84 Tank “Zaddy”
Thirsting over President Zelensky is one thing, but saying you think this piece of heavy artillery would be a “power bottom” is way too much.
Mixing Up Your TikTok War Dances
Mixing Up Your TikTok War Dances
Unless you want to be called out, don’t confuse the Casualty Slide with the Swag Refugee.
Minimizing The Suffering Of Defense Contractors
Minimizing The Suffering Of Defense Contractors
Some profiteers have occasional pangs of guilt about their heavy-handed role in international conflict.
Subtweeting The Enemy Nation
Subtweeting The Enemy Nation
It’s just war, no need to get nasty.
Posting A Photo Of A Secret Zoom Call With The Warring Nation’s President
Posting A Photo Of A Secret Zoom Call With The Warring Nation’s President
This one’s a big no-no that sometimes even people under oath forget.
Posting A Black Square
Posting A Black Square
No, no, no! That was the last one!
Asking Your Followers To Comment Below With What War Crime They Think Is The Most Cringe
Asking Your Followers To Comment Below With What War Crime They Think Is The Most Cringe
Everyone already knows beheading is scuffed.
Posting Something Long And Thoughtful
Posting Something Long And Thoughtful
People prefer snappy and incorrect.
Trying To Relate War To Your MLM Business
Trying To Relate War To Your MLM Business
War is basically an MLM business gone too far.
Mistiming Your Posts
Mistiming Your Posts
The best time to post about international conflict is between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Posting Your DraftKings Winnings
Posting Your DraftKings Winnings
Nobody likes a show off, no matter how much you bet on Ukraine +1100.
Spoiling The Winner
Spoiling The Winner
Some people don’t know how it’ll turn out, so don’t ruin it for them.
Not Posting Anything
Not Posting Anything
Are you crazy? How else will people know that you’re a good person?