Even if you don’t remember it’s St. Patrick’s Day, your server definitely will. When you’re out at a bar celebrating, try not to say the following things.

Can you read? The menu is right in front of you.

Enough with the small talk, already. Your bartender’s got customers to serve.

Not right now, please. Another person just threw up in booth 17.

“The whole story about St. Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland is actually just an allegory, as snakes never existed in the country.”

They were actually asking for the spelling of your name so you could close your tab.

Sorry, you can either be responsible and sober or celebrate St. Paddy’s. There’s no middle ground.

Bartenders hate to be dragged into your multigenerational struggle for a free and unified Ireland.

If you don’t have your drink order ready when you come to the bar, you waste everyone’s time.

You’ve got no business being out on St. Patrick’s Day if you’re sober enough to know you got the wrong drink.

You have no idea what Ireland is.

“This is going to sound crazy, but I know you. More than know you, I’ve loved you. I come from a parallel universe, and we have spent a thousand lifetimes together, each better than the last. And I’ve finally found you again.” List slides

“This is going to sound crazy, but I know you. More than know you, I’ve loved you. I come from a parallel universe, and we have spent a thousand lifetimes together, each better than the last. And I’ve finally found you again.”

You still gotta pay for your drinks.