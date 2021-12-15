It’s always a good idea to be nice to the person driving you, especially if they’re being abused by the gig economy at your expense. Try not to say these things the next time you’re in a car with a rideshare driver. Advertisement

"What are those pounding noises coming from the trunk?" Drivers hate it when you pry into their personal lives.

Advertisement

"Why no, I don't have a boyfriend." God help you if you're going all the way to the airport.

"AAAAAAH! LOOK OUT!" Your rideshare driver is aware of the current traffic conditions and is handling them as best as he can.

"Can I sit on your lap and steer?" You definitely aged out of this request a long time ago.

"Since when do they let women drive?" Not only is this sexist, but women have been behind the wheel ever since their husbands gave them permission to drive.

"One accident, please!" It's rude to treat the experience as if it's a restaurant that serves different kinds of rides.

"Get some shuteye if you need to." All rideshare users have regretted letting their drivers sleep during the ride.

"How many passengers have you had to fight, what percentage of those fights did you win, and what school of martial arts would you say your hand-to-hand style most resembles?" Drivers might see this as a red flag.

"My rating would be better, but I never learned how to exit cars so I just kind of slowly tip sideways out of the open door, usually landing on my hands or shoulder." Practice this skill on your own time.

"My coat is stuck in the door, stop! Stop!" It's much more appropriate to let the car drive off, rip off your coat, and spin you around in a circle. Especially if it's your first time in the Big City and you're having a rough day.

"Careful on those turns." It's not your driver's fault that you decided to fill your punch bowl before you left for the party.

"Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy, shake the boogie, said up jump the boogie!" The driver can already tell that you're Kid Rock.

"I know this isn't technically allowed, but we actually have 5,000 bees." It's cool, they can just sit on your lap.

"Give me a ride to the train station!" This will make them green with envy that you're choosing a different method of transportation over them.

"Awww, dip!" Many rideshare drivers do not appreciate slang from 2011.

"Could you take me home to New Jersey, please?" Legally speaking, this counts as a carjacking.

"Why are we going to a field in the middle of nowhere?" It's rude to question the route your driver has chosen, even if they are pulling a balaclava over their head as you speak.