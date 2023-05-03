Wrongfully Imprisoned Inmate Given Voucher For Cell Upgrade On Next Incarceration

CLAYTON, AL—In an effort to apologize for the unfortunate mix-up, Ventress Correctional Facility officials gave a wrongfully imprisoned inmate a voucher Wednesday for a cell upgrade on his next incarceration. “On behalf of the whole prison, we are truly sorry for the last 25 years and would like to make it up to you with this coupon for a stay in one of our most sought-after cells on the top floor of the prison,” said warden Patrick Clemons, adding that the voucher came with a $5 discount at the commissary for every year the recently released inmate was wrongfully imprisoned. “We really pride ourselves on getting things right, so when we make a mistake, we want to assure you we’re here for all of your involuntary imprisonment needs. We will even guarantee that your room will have a blanket and a working toilet.” Clemons added that the voucher was only good for the next five years, but that he was confident they would be seeing the former prisoner again soon.

