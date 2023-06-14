HOUSTON—Crediting the quick thinking of defense attorneys for ensuring justice was done, authorities announced Wednesday that wrongly convicted death row inmate Michael Claremont had been exonerated mere hours after his execution. “Thanks to the valiant efforts of Mr. Claremont’s legal team, we determined he had been charged with faulty evidence and thus were able to release him just a few hours after he received a fatal injection of potassium chloride,” said Judge Anthony Williams, who overturned Claremont’s criminal convictions, adding that he felt great satisfaction after seeing the frozen expression on the death row inmate’s face as his corpse was freed outside the prison. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the lawyers who stayed up through the night agonizing over this defense, fell asleep for a few hours, and then rushed in with the DNA evidence that proved Claremont’s innocence as soon as they could. This is a triumph of the justice system that almost didn’t happen.” At press time, authorities confirmed they had been forced to execute Claremont with a bullet to the head after discovering the lethal injection attempt had failed to work.