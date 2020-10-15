WWII Bomb Explodes During Disposal Operation

Polish authorities say a recently discovered 12,000-pound “earthquake” bomb dropped during World War II was accidentally detonated during an attempt to diffuse it on Wednesday, sending up a large plume of water but otherwise causing no injuries or damage. What do you think?

“It’s got to be emb arrassing for a bomb to wait that long to explode and still end up not killing anyone.” Hannah Degnan • Couch Refurbisher

“Well, bombs are usually harmless unless they feel threatened.” Rob Bunting • Unemployed