WWII Bomb Explodes During Disposal Operation

Polish authorities say a recently discovered 12,000-pound “earthquake” bomb dropped during World War II was accidentally detonated during an attempt to diffuse it on Wednesday, sending up a large plume of water but otherwise causing no injuries or damage. What do you think?
“It’s got to be embarrassing for a bomb to wait that long to explode and still end up not killing anyone.”
Hannah Degnan • Couch Refurbisher
“Well, bombs are usually harmless unless they feel threatened.”
Rob Bunting • Unemployed
“Hopefully any lingering enemies got the message.”
John Sturley • Artificial Flower Florist