American Voices

WWII Bomb Explodes During Disposal Operation

Vol 56 Issue 41Opinion

Polish authorities say a recently discovered 12,000-pound “earthquake” bomb dropped during World War II was accidentally detonated during an attempt to diffuse it on Wednesday, sending up a large plume of water but otherwise causing no injuries or damage. What do you think?

“It’s got to be embarrassing for a bomb to wait that long to explode and still end up not killing anyone.”

Hannah DegnanCouch Refurbisher

“Well, bombs are usually harmless unless they feel threatened.”

Rob BuntingUnemployed

“Hopefully any lingering enemies got the message.”

John Sturley • Artificial Flower Florist

