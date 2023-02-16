Wyoming Republicans Criticize Bill Raising Legal Marriage Age To 18

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Wyoming Republican Party is criticizing a bill that seeks to implement a minimum age requirement for marriage, saying in an email to members that the proposed law denies “the fundamental purpose of marriage” as well as “parental rights.” What do you think?

“As a parent it’s my right to marry off my underage daughter to the highest bidder.” Mark Oataway, Grief Consultant

“If a 12-year-old can drink alcohol and serve in the military, she’s old enough to get married.” Timothy Brannan, Coffee Mug Curator