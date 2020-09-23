America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Xi Jinping Critic Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 38
Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

Chinese business tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison on corruption charges, which legal observers believe is likely retaliation for penning an essay earlier this year in which he called President Xi Jinping “a clown stripped naked who insisted on continuing being emperor.” What do you think?

“I can’t believe China would ignore the First Amendment like this.”

Anthony Adams, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Before I share my opinion, let me double-check that I don’t have any business interests there.”

Peter Jopling, Amateur Geologist

“Why is it always the business tycoons who suffer the most?”

Naomi Hefferman, Bird Watcher

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Administration Names 3 Cities ‘Anarchy Jurisdictions’

Mitt Romney Backs Filling Supreme Court Vacancy Before Election

Hiker Wandering Through Oregon Forest Enjoying Vibrant Reds And Golds Of Fall

Trump’s Potential Supreme Court Nominees