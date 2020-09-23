Xi Jinping Critic Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

Chinese business tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison on corruption charges, which legal observers believe is likely retaliation for penning an essay earlier this year in which he called President Xi Jinping “a clown stripped naked who insisted on continuing being emperor.” What do you think?

“I can’t believe China would ignore the First Amendment like this.” Anthony Adams, Systems Analyst

“Before I share my opinion, let me double-check that I don’t have any business interests there.” Peter Jopling, Amateur Geologist