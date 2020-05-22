America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Xi Jinping Warns Of Second Coronavirus Wave Likely To Disappear Thousands Of Hong Kong Residents

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20coronavirusChinaXi Jinping
Illustration for article titled Xi Jinping Warns Of Second Coronavirus Wave Likely To Disappear Thousands Of Hong Kong Residents

BEIJING—In an effort to prepare Chinese citizens for the ongoing pandemic, President Xi Jinping struck a dour note Friday, warning that a second wave of coronavirus had the potential to disappear thousands of Hong Kong residents. “If Coronavirus cases begin to spike again, we all have to be ready for a tragic reality in which literally thousands of Hongkongers could completely vanish off the map without a trace,” said Xi Jinping, urging citizens to do their part by refraining from high-risk activities such as protesting outdoors or engaging in mass demonstrations of any kind. “We know that certain communities, such as journalists and human rights activists, will be particularly vulnerable in this second wave, but it’s unfortunately a possibility for anyone living in Hong Kong. And while we expect the complete obliteration of a person’s former identity to primarily affect adults, we know that there could be mysterious disappearances of children as young as 12.” Xi Jinping went on to recommend that Hong Kong residents do their part to defend against the second wave of coronavirus by swearing absolute fealty to the Chinese government.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Notre Dame To Reopen Campus For Fall Semester

Don't Tell Me You've Never Wondered What Yoda's Penis Looks Like

Frustrated CEO Admits Pfizer Discovered Coronavirus Vaccine Months Ago But Still Can’t Agree On Ad Campaign

10 Things That Will Make You SUPER Nostalgic For The ’90s