Yahoo Answers Shutting Down

Yahoo announced that its long-running Q&A platform, Yahoo Answers, which quickly became a magnet for internet trolls and comedians to offer unhelpful responses, will permanently shut down on May 4. What do you think?
“This is the type of bold business move that could finally put Yahoo out of its misery.”
Steve Lewis • Actuary
“That’s okay. My dad knows pretty much everything.”
Merle Cox • Travel Manager
“But if I have a problem, where will I go for help wasting my time?”
Penny Griffith • Tube Spelunker