Yang, Bennet, Patrick Drop Out Of Presidential Race

Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick ended their presidential bids following Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, narrowing the 2020 Democratic field from 11 to 8. What do you think?

“It’ll be interesting to see how this affects their chances in the upcoming primaries.”

Ada Mcguire • Chess Recruiter

“You gotta admire Deval Patrick’s efficiency in squeezing his entire campaign into a few short months.”

Virgil Reed • Lawn Mower Operator

“Savvy move by Bennet to end his campaign only so he can play kingmaker with his endorsement.”

Oscar Boyd • Screw Sorter

