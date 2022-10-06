Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, wore a shirt with “White Lives Matter” written on it to his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show in Paris, later writing on social media that “Black Lives Matter” was a scam. What do you think?

“He’s actually making a larger and more nuanced point about how boring he is.” Xavier Wacker, Timpanist

“Oh, like you’ve never worn something spouting white supremacist rhetoric on laundry day.” Mabel Jilk, Nephrologist