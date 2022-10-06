Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, wore a shirt with “White Lives Matter” written on it to his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show in Paris, later writing on social media that “Black Lives Matter” was a scam. What do you think?
“He’s actually making a larger and more nuanced point about how boring he is.”
Xavier Wacker, Timpanist
Watch
“Oh, like you’ve never worn something spouting white supremacist rhetoric on laundry day.”
Mabel Jilk, Nephrologist
“Can rap get back to chronicling life in the shadow of gang violence?”
Trenton Waltho, Master of Ceremonies