Yo-Yo Ma Performs Surprise Concert For Vaccine Recipients

After getting his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma entertained those still waiting in line at the vaccination site with a short impromptu concert. What do you think?

“Big deal. Eddie Van Halen played ‘Eruption’ when I got my MMR shot in 1986.” Shauna Magro, Dating Liaison

“It’s heartwarming that even in these difficult times, classical music is finding a way to remain elitist.” Charles Panas, Mulcher