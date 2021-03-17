Yo-Yo Ma Performs Surprise Concert For Vaccine Recipients

After getting his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma entertained those still waiting in line at the vaccination site with a short impromptu concert. What do you think?
“Big deal. Eddie Van Halen played ‘Eruption’ when I got my MMR shot in 1986.”
Shauna Magro, Dating Liaison
“It’s heartwarming that even in these difficult times, classical music is finding a way to remain elitist.”
Charles Panas, Mulcher
“I still can’t believe string players are being prioritized for vaccinations over wind musicians.”
Bill Weech, Systems Analyst