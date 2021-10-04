YouTube has announced that it will be removing any videos spreading misinformation about any approved vaccine and banning well-known misinformation spreaders like the Children’s Health Defense Fund, a group affiliated with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. What do you think?

“It’s good to know that I’ll be able to believe everything I watch on there now.” Eduardo Povey, Unemployed

“Glad they’re doing this before anti-vaccine hysteria gets out of hand.” Benny Gilbert, Sage Bundler