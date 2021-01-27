YouTube Removes Thousands Of Underperforming Covid Misinformation Videos

SAN BRUNO, CA—In an effort to crack down on the rapid proliferation of such uploads across the platform, YouTube released a press statement Wednesday revealing they had removed thousands of underperforming Covid -19 misinformation videos from their site. “After careful consideration , our team concluded that these deliberately misleading videos do not meet our community standards for highly shareable, binge-worthy content,” said CEO Susan Wojcicki, describing the uploaders’ failure to attempt any SEO optimization as “clearly irresponsible” and “potentially harmful” to the company’s bottom line. “It isn’t enough to simply put up a disclaimer that links to other Covid misinformation videos with a higher click-through rate. We need to take decisive action now to make sure that YouTube never suffers these sort of profit losses again.” At press time, the company had given each of the uploaders a 24-hour period to edit their videos by adding several more viral conspiracy theories before the bans became permanent.

