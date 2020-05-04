YouTube Shuts Down Account Of Man Who Pushed 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy

YouTube has deleted English conspiracy theorist David Icke’s account for violating their terms of service after Icke posted videos claiming 5G spreads coronavirus, a theory that has since incited dozens of arson attacks on cell towers. What do you think?
“All I’m saying is we didn’t have Covid-19 back when we were using landlines.”
Larry Gladstein • Hat Sizer
“Once again, YouTube is silencing the truth about how profitable lying can be.”
Terry O’Shea • Barge Captain
“These lunatics will believe anything, even when the chemtrail evidence is right in front of their eyes.”
Lizzie Peldon • Vegetable Pickler
