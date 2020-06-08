America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Youtube Star Jake Paul Charged With Trespassing

Opinion

Social media influencer Jake Paul was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after video footage showed him present inside an Arizona mall as it was looted, though Paul says he did not take anything and was only observing. What do you think?

“Who amongst us can honestly say they would be able to resist the temptation of Scottsdale’s Fashion Square?”

Joseph Brame, Systems Analyst

“Huh, I guess talentless millionaires can be flawed individuals, too.”

Verne Lafferty, Horse Barber

“I’m grateful to Jake Paul for lending his voice to a movement so in need of zany commentary.”

Joanie Young, Canteen Filler

