Trevor Jacob, a 29-year-old YouTuber, pled guilty to a federal charge after he destroyed the wreckage of a plane he intentionally crashed to gain views, admitting to authorities that he planned to crash the plane in a video he made to promote a wallet. What do you think?

“Before you pass judgment, think about what you would do in the impossible situation of needing to promote a wallet.” Robby Quirk, Wardrobe Carver

“I’ll watch it, but I’m not gonna subscribe if there aren’t casualties.” Brandon Lundy, Systems Analyst

