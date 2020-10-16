America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

YouTuber’s Third Video An Announcement Regarding Changes To Channel Moving Forward

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 41
Vol 56 Issue 41YouTube
Illustration for article titled YouTuber’s Third Video An Announcement Regarding Changes To Channel Moving Forward

KINGSTON, NY—Midway into the opening segment for his electronics review series, YouTuber Mark_Circuits told viewers of his third video Friday that he had an announcement regarding some changes to the channel moving forward. “Hey guys, thanks for tuning in—before we get into things, I wanted to tell you about some big plans on the horizon,” said the YouTuber to an estimated total of 47 viewers, stressing that despite the significant amount of positive feedback he had gotten about his nine-minute impressions on the Pixel Buds and Apple HomePod, he had also heard the criticism “loud and clear” and would be tweaking his format in response. “Obviously, I’m really grateful to those of you who have been following us through the first three days and letting me know your thoughts. So get ready for a pretty serious shake-up when I come back next week, and make sure to like and subscribe to find out more.” At press time, 90% of the show’s audience had abandoned it immediately after watching the announcement.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

WWII Bomb Explodes During Disposal Operation

Nation’s Independent Bookstore Owners Announce They Don’t Have It In Stock But Would Be Happy To Order It In For You

Amy Coney Barrett Promises Catholic Faith Won’t Interfere With Court’s Crushing Of The Poor, Downtrodden

Dunkin’ Releases Ghost Pepper Donut For Halloween