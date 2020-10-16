YouTuber’s Third Video An Announcement Regarding Changes To Channel Moving Forward

KINGSTON, NY—Midway into the opening segment for his electronics review series, YouTuber Mark_Circuits told viewers of his third video Friday that he had an announcement regarding some changes to the channel moving forward. “Hey guys, thanks for tuning in—before we get into things, I wanted to tell you about some big plans on the horizon,” said the YouTuber to an estimated total of 47 viewers, stressing that despite the significant amount of positive feedback he had gotten about his nine-minute impressions on the Pixel Buds and Apple HomePod, he had also heard the criticism “loud and clear” and would be tweaking his format in response. “Obviously, I’m really grateful to those of you who have been following us through the first three days and letting me know your thoughts. So get ready for a pretty serious shake-up when I come back next week, and make sure to like and subscribe to find out more.” At press time, 90% of the show’s audience had abandoned it immediately after watching the announcement.

