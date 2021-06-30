Yugoslavia Reunites On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

NEW YORK—Entering the studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to thunderous applause from the surprised audience, the members of Yugoslavia reunited Tuesday night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “What’s up, guys? Everyone looks great! It’s taken so long to get everyone together—not naming names, Kosovo—but we are incredibly excited tonight to reunite Yugoslavia for the very first time since they broke up in 1992,” said Fallon, shaking hands with delegates from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia as they entered the theater and waved to the crowd. “Now we did have to pull some strings to get everyone here tonight, especially those crazy Bosniaks. Love you guys! But we did it, and all your favorites from Yugoslavia are with us here tonight, from [former presidents of Yugoslavia] Borisav Jović and Raif Dizdarević to [first president of Slovenia] Milan Kučan. How weird is it to be together for the first time in decades? Of course we’d be remiss if we didn’t take a moment of silence to honor members of the group who aren’t with us today. We miss you, Slobodan [Milošević]! I am so, so happy we could reunite all of you into a single Slavic state again right here on the Tonight Show stage. Now what’s next for you guys?” At press time, 15,000 Serbs were dead following a bloody conflict erupting from a Lip Sync Battle.

