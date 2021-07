14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde from Louisiana became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling “Murraya,” a genus of plants. What do you think?

“I can’t wait to see what she spells as an adult.” Sybil Rowe, Brattice Builder

“Yeah, okay, but is she amazing at basketball? She is? Oh.” Hershel Kim, Dental Jeweler