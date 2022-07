President Volodymyr Zelensky has suspended the head of Ukraine’s spy agency and the prosecutor general, claiming several cases of treason in the two powerful organizations. What do you think?

“I heard Russia ha s a lot of Russian spies, too.” Sandra Haynie, League Bowler

“Couldn’t he deal with this later? There’s a war on!” Darren Iguado, Unemployed

“That must’ve been an awkward exit interview.” Sean Vega, Gerbil Groomer