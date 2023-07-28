Zion Williamson Confident He Can Be In Basketball Shape By Late 30s

NEW ORLEANS—Responding to ongoing concerns from fans as well as the New Orleans Pelicans organization about his physical conditioning in a career thus far marred by injuries, power forward Zion Williamson expressed his confidence to reporters Friday that he could be in basketball shape by his late 30s. “I just need the rest of the summer and next season and a bunch of years after that, but I should be feeling 100% by the time I’m 37,” said Williamson, 23, adding that while he wasn’t sure he would be able to fully participate in the Pelicans’ training camp this fall, he expected to be ready for opening day of the 2037-38 season. “It’s tough to see multiple seasons end with injuries so early in my career, and I’ve been open about struggling with my weight and other issues, but now I’ve got a new fitness regimen that should help me compete at the highest level in another decade or so. It might be a long road back, but I can’t wait to return to the court years from now with my future teammates, some of whom were just recently born.” Williamson added that as part of his recuperation process, he expected to be ready to reaggravate the right foot injury that cost him the entire 2021-22 season by late August this year.

