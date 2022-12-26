We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Scientists revived a virus that had been trapped in Siberian permafrost for nearly 50,000 years, bolstering concerns that global warming will lead to ancient pathogens being released as higher temperatures lead to large swaths of permafrost melting. What do you think?

“This is why I never d efrost my freezer.” Silas Gagliano, Unemployed

“Any chance a vaccine got frozen alongside it?” Liliana Bradley, Stain Specialist