SAN DIEGO—In an effort to reduce fears and concerns about the loose jungle cat, the San Diego Zoo assured the public Friday that an escaped leopard would kill them quickly. “Rest assured that if you cross paths with this escaped leopard, you will be dead before you even think about being scared,” said zookeeper Lloyd Rich, explaining that leopards are quick and quiet killers, so any concerns that the wild cat would waste time toying with an injured person’s body before finishing the victim off were unfounded. “You have nothing to worry about, because this leopard doesn’t want you badly wounded, he wants you dead. It should come as a comfort that the moment the leopard’s powerful jaws grasp your neck and crush your spine, all life will leave you and you will go limp without feeling any pain.” At press time, Lloyd warned that the escaped rhino, on the other hand, would take its time before allowing you to die.

