American Voices

Zoo Awards Child Lifetime Membership For Helping Catch Lemur Thief

Vol 56 Issue 42Opinion

Five-year-old James Trinh has been awarded a lifetime membership to the San Francisco Zoo after he alerted his teacher to a ring-tailed lemur running across the school playground, leading to the animal’s recapture and the arrest of the man suspected of abducting it from the zoo days before. What do you think?

“Perhaps the thief only stole that lemur to feed his hungry family.”

Jordan BrileyUnemployed

“What good is a zoo membership when you’ve already seen the lemur?”

Chelsea MossWarehouse Architect

“Does that little shithead have any idea how much lemurs go for on the black market?”

Jon Denizard • Pine Cone Collector

