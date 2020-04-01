Zoom App Sued For Sharing User Data

The videoconferencing service Zoom is at the center of a class-action lawsuit filed this week alleging the company handed over personal information to Facebook without notifying users, while tech news sites also report the app may not be as secure as it claims. What do you think?

“I expected so much more from this service I hadn’t heard of until three weeks ago.” Dorothea Heusler • Unemployed

“This kind of behavior gives profiting off a disaster a bad name.” Joel Campa • Corporate Au Pair

Advertisement