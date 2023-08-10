America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Zoom Orders Its Employees Back To Office

Video conferencing software company Zoom has announced a return to in-person work, requiring employees to be in the office at least two days a week. What do you think?

“If these trends continue, more and more bosses are going to demand their employees work two days a week from Zoom headquarters.” 

Heather Del Monte, Sink Scrubber

“Smart, the company will save money by deleting their Zoom Pro account.”

Dirk Hada, Military Flutist

“Mass layoffs are more fun in person anyway.”

Rhett Mills, Grave Inspector