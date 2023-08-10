Zoom Orders Its Employees Back To Office

Video conferencing software company Zoom has announced a return to in-person work, requiring employees to be in the office at least two days a week. What do you think?

“If these trends continue, more and more bosses are going to demand their employees work two days a week from Zoom headquarters.” Heather Del Monte, Sink Scrubber

“Smart, the company will save money by deleting their Zoom Pro account.” Dirk Hada, Military Flutist

Advertisement