While the Russia–Ukraine war continues to rage overseas, many Americans have expressed concern that the U.S. could reinstate a national draft. We asked several members of Gen Z what they would do in the event they were forced to serve, and this is what they said.
Kyle Todd (23)
“Not sure, but I’m going to see what the ‘Conscientious Objector’ Wikipedia page has to offer.”
Aiden Anderson (18)
“I would join the opposing army too and see which one had cooler guns.”
Chris Stevens (21)
“Give me 10 minutes and I can dox the Secretary of Defense.”
Eddie Flaxman (20)
“Try to become a senator’s kid.”
Jacob Tremblay (15)
“I would coordinate strategic aerial attacks on the enemy’s food and water sources. If civilians suffer, so be it. That’s just the price that must be paid.”
Alexis McNamara (18)
“I’d serve my country, and I’d do it poorly. That’s a promise.”
Carrie Ross (34)
“I’d definitely stop lying about my age.”
Jayden Phillips (17)
“I would seek a medical exemption due to my peanut allergy.”
Charles Marksdale (21)
“I’m not some hippy. I’d gladly go fight communism in Vietnam.”
Marty Singleton (21)
“Enjoy the increased odds of getting cast as the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen.”
Carlos Brown (19)
“I’d pay a gig worker $30 to go to war for me.”
Dylan Jones (20)
“Playing Fortnite has prepared me for any demented clowns or flaming skeletons I might encounter I might encounter at war.”
Trig White (16)
“I already wake up every day thinking I might have to take on an active shooter, so I’m ready.”
Dahlton Taylor (19)
“I’m going to do what has always worked in the past: write an 18-minute folk song decrying the military and perform it at hootenannies to express my discontent.”
Millie Bobby Brown (18)
“I’m sure the Duffer brothers will write a fun, engaging way out of this for me.”
Dale Simon (22)
“I’ve been indoctrinated by years of playing Call Of Duty, so I’m good to go.”
Simon Ortiz (18)
“I would leverage the experience of war for my college admissions essay.”
Trevor Cuevas (22)
“From what I understand, the plan is for me to be shot to pieces while shitting my pants 5,000 miles from home.”
Zachary Hall (23)
“Die.”
